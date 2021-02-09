Two Topgolf locations coming to Southern California

Topgolf announced Monday two locations are coming soon to Southern California in 2022.

One will be in Ontario and the other in El Segundo.

These locations will be the first in the southland.

Topgolf teased the news on their social media nearly one week ago, but dropped a launch video Monday.

SoCal x2 | OPENING 2022 pic.twitter.com/zSbPaqUfVv — Topgolf (@Topgolf) February 9, 2021

The El Segundo location is being built at The Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course.

Golf.com wrote more on this:

Learn a little more about Topgolf's NEW El Segundo location 😎 https://t.co/eOZakyCaQs — Topgolf (@Topgolf) February 9, 2021

Currently Topgolf only has one location in California, located in Roseville in Northern California.

Along with these two Southern California locations, there is also another Northern California location coming soon in San Jose.

Southern Californian’s have mainly got their “Topgolf fix” by going to Las Vegas or the Phoenix area.

