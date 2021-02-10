Coachella organizers address dates, refunds to festival goers

Hundreds of hopeful Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival goers received an email from festival organizers addressing the cancelation of the popular event.

“Thank you for holding your passes, your loyalty has not gone unnoticed,” read the email from organizers, “We are working hard to announce further updates about when we will be together again.”

They also addressed one of the most frequently asked questions: what about my refund?

“Stay tuned for information regarding the process for rolling over or refunding passes,” read the email, “If you have any further questions about your order at this time, please contact 855-771-3667 or support@festivalticketing.com.”

This comes after Riverside County health officials announced January 29 that a public health order was signed canceling the festival dates for April.

The order states, “If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”

The City of Indio responded to the announcement telling NBC Palm Springs, “Although this is a disappointing announcement, it is not unexpected, as the COVID-19 situation in Riverside County and around the globe evolves daily. As a City, we value our partnership with Goldenvoice, and are standing by to hear what good plans they will announce in the future.”

There were previous rumors the 2021 festivals would move to the fall, that was according to Rolling Stone.

Riverside County Health officials didn’t specify if the festivals taking place in Fall 2021 will be allowed, but the order does state, “The order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide.”