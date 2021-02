NBCares Silver Linings: SCRAP Gallery

SCRAP Gallery, a nonprofit organization in Cathedral City, has had to think outside of the box since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, they’ve become a mobile program that delivers art and environmental education to children across the Coachella Valley. The essence of SCRAP Gallery is the 4 R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Responsibility.

In this Silver Linings, Karen Riley shares how teaching about saving the Earth can be fun, educational and free this Valentine’s Day.