“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” Supporting Cast on Final Netflix Film

One word that I’ve been hearing from the cast of “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” is bittersweet. They are happy to share the final film of the franchise to the world but they’re also sad that it’s over. Take a look at my interviews with the actresses who play Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) sisters Anna Cathcart (Kitty) and Janel Parrish (Margot). We also have Lara Jean and Peter’s (Noah Centineo) friends Madeleine Arthur (Chris) and Ross Butler (Trevor).

“To All the Boys: I’ve Loved Before” streams on Netflix Feb. 12 just in time for Valentine’s Day.

