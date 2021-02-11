Community Clean-up to Accept Free Bulky Waste on Saturday Near Sky Valley

Residents of the unincorporated Desert Edge and Sky Valley communities can drop off their bulky waste for free at a county building on Saturday.

Tires, furniture, appliances and electronic waste are among the items allowed at the drop-off slated for the Riverside County Transportation Department Maintenance Yard located at 19003 Bennett Road from 8 a.m. to noon, or until bins are full.

“These events also help keep our communities clean and, as a free resource, they provide an alternative to illegal dumping,” Supervisor Manuel Perez said.

Up to five boxes of documents will also be accepted for shredding.

Hazardous materials will be turned away, including batteries, transmission and brake fluids, fertilizers, gasoline, motor parts and fluorescent light bulbs. Those materials can instead be taken to a county drop- off location in Palm Springs at 1100 Vella Road, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Desert Edge/Sky Valley Community Clean-Up is hosted by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources and Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services.

Additional information can be found at http://www.rcwaste.org or by calling 951-486-3200.