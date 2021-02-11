Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Say Goodbye to the “To All the Boys” Universe

Bittersweet is truly the word du jour when I spoke with the cast of “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” And I love, love, love Lana Condor! Like her character Lara Jean, it was fun to see her grow up right before our very eyes. She feels a bit sad and devastated that the series is ending but she is very thankful for the memories and to her knight in the series, Noah Centineo. The actor made everyone fall in love with him and his character, Peter Kavinsky and like Lana, Noah is both happy and sad about the finale. But he has a sweet message to fans!

Take a look at my interview with Lana Condor aka Lara Jean and Noah Centineo aka Peter Kavinsky and then watch “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” on Netflix Feb. 12.

For my complete interview with the “To All the Boys” cast and author Jenny Han, click here.