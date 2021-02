Burrtec on normal schedule for Presidents’ Day

Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services will be on a regular schedule for Presidents’ Day, February 15, 2021.

Burrtec observes the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. When one of these holidays falls on a weekday,collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day.