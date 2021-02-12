68° F
68° F
tv
Search for:
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Decision 2020
National
Entertainment
Sports
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Weekly Rundown
Community
GCVCC Member of the Week
Local
Coronavirus Testing
About Us
News Team
Desert Living
NBCares
Weather
tv
68° F
68° F
connect
Weather
Mikes Friday Night Forecast
Mike Everett
February 12, 2021 7:28 PM PST
Trending Stories
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mikes Friday Night Forecast
February 12, 2021
Local
Sports
Video
High School Sports Are Back! Shadow Hills HS Cross Country Wins Duel of the Desert II
February 12, 2021
Entertainment
Blake Shelton
Country
Desert Sun
Gwen Stefani
KESQ
KMIR
Music
NBC
Palm Springs
The Voice
Blake Shelton 'very serious' about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's sons
February 12, 2021
Local
anti vaxxers
California
covid
governor gavin newsom
KMIR
Pandemic
Randy Economy
Recall Newsom 2020
Rescue California
Vaccine rollout
Recall Newsom Campaign Nears Signature Threshold
February 12, 2021
Entertainment
Apology
britney
Desert Sun
JACKSON
janet
Justin
KESQ
KMIR
NBC
News
Palm Springs
spears
timberlake
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
February 12, 2021
View More
Related Articles
Local
Sports
High School Sports Are Back! Shadow Hills HS Cross Country Wins Duel of the Desert II
Local
Recall Newsom Campaign Nears Signature Threshold
Coronavirus
Local
600 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County