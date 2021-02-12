600 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 600 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths Friday bringing the countywide totals to 285,414 cases and 3,524 deaths.

There are 73 new COVID19 cases and 10 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,977 (+2) cases, 58 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,792 (+8) cases, 95 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,538 (+7) cases, 102 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,045 (+2) cases, 36 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 3,756 (+10) cases, 98 (+2) deaths

Indian Wells: 186 (+1) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,238 (+7) cases, 53 (+1) deaths

Indio: 11,875 (+16) cases, 181 (+2) deaths

Coachella: 7,722(+10) cases, 76 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,001 (+3) cases, 6 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 611 cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 461 (+2) cases, 5 deaths

Mecca: 1,112 cases, 17 deaths

North Shore: 344 (+2) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 857 (+2) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 211 (-1) cases, 4 deaths

Cabazon: 299 cases, 4 death

Anza: 140 (+2) cases, 1 death

There are 35,512 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 112,496 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 687 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 194 patients in intensive care units.

The 47 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,524.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 246,381.

The reservation portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Those who need assistance may also call the county’s 211 helpline.

Although the county is making vaccination of seniors a priority, others who qualify under the California Department of Public Health’s Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and anyone over 65.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 53 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county is still in the most restrictive “purple” tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 14.4%, down from 16.6% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The purple tier impacts bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed. However wineries, like restaurants, can provide outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Most retail outlets are limited to 25% capacity, while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can operate with safeguards in place.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 2/12/2020