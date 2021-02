Valentine’s Day Movies: “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

Two new movies to stream just in time for Valentine’s Day. First on Amazon, the time-loop rom-com “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.” And over on Netflix, we have the final installment “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” Which one should you see first? Take a look and Happy Valentine’s Day!

To see my complete interviews with the cast of “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” click here, and for my interviews for “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” click here.