City of Indio inviting community to virtual parade

For the first time in recent memory, due to COVID, the City of Indio won’t be able to celebrate Presidents’ Day with a parade through the streets.

This annual tradition typically brings thousands of people to Highway 111 and the surrounding neighborhoods to revel in the holiday, meet Queen Scheherazade and her court, perform for the community, and mark the start of the Riverside Co. Fair and National Date Festival.

In lieu of this colorful in-person event, the City is inviting people to create a virtual parade on our Facebook page.

Post photos of past Indio Presidents’ Day parades for an opportunity to be featured on the City’s social media platforms and receive a City of Indio goody bag.

“We wish we could see everyone in person, but since we can’t, we’d love to see some of these great memories of families, the camels, and of course, everyone having fun together,” said Mayor Elaine Holmes.

Submit your photos of the Presidents’ Day Parade through Feb. 16 by posting on social media using the hashtag #IndioParade or by emailing news@indio.org Winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

This information is from the City of Indio