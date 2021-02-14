Spotlight 29 hosting job fair

Spotlight 29 Casino will host a job recruitment fair on Tuesday, February 16 from 11 AM to 4 PM to fill positions at its newly opened Taproom 29 and in other departments in the popular casino.

Hiring Managers will be seeking qualified applicants for dozens of jobs in multiple departments.

Taproom 29 is the Valley’s newest brewery and restaurant. It features American cuisine and a selection of craft and favored beers on draft.

Available positions include brew masters, cooks, and more.

Taproom 29 bartenders and beverage servers will receive a $25/hour guaranteed salary, including wages and tips.

All open positions will include healthcare benefits that start within the first 30 days (including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance), competitive wages, a 401(k) program, paid PTO and vacation time, opportunities for advancement, and free dealer training.

Other hiring opportunities exist for a variety of other positions in food and beverage, table games, facilities, information technology, events staff, and more.

For a full list of open positions and more details, visit the Spotlight 29 website spotlight29.com/careers.

“We are looking for energetic, innovative and motivated candidates to join our expanding teams,” said Ryan C. Walker, General Manager of the Casino Enterprises. “Extraordinary people who join our teams at both casinos will experience the best hourly wages in the local community, a fun and exciting atmosphere and many opportunities for advancement.”

Qualified applicants are advised to “dress for success” and bring copies of their resume with them. It is not necessary to make appointments in advance. Applicants are asked to park at the front of the casino outdoors parking lot and enter through the main public casino entrance.

For safety purposes everyone will be required to go through a temperature screening and are requested to wear a facemask.