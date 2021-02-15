Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Indian Wells

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Indian Wells.

Deputies put a hard road closure in place at Desert Horizons Drive and Highway 111 while investigating the scene.

According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, two drivers were in an altercation of some sort when one of them decided to pull into a parking lot in La Quinta to get away from the other. The suspect driver then followed the other into the same parking lot and threatened them.

Once deputies responded to the scene the suspect drove off starting a pursuit.

The suspect then turned into the Desert Horizons Country Club and asked the security guard to let him in because he was being chased.

The suspect then exited his vehicle turning in the direction of the deputies.

Bianco said the suspect was hiding a hand-gun under his arm and once he pulled it out, that’s when responding deputies opened fire.

It’s unclear what the two drivers were originally arguing about.

RSO says no deputies were injured and the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete and they are cleared.

Bianco also said all responding deputies were equipped with activated body cameras and that footage will be used in this investigation.

At this time there is no information on the suspect.

Deputy involved shooting in the 44000 block of Desert Horizons Dr, Indian Wells. No injuries to deputies. This is an active & ongoing investigation. Hard road closures at Desert Horizons Dr & HWY 111. Please avoid the area. PIO en route. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 15, 2021

Stay with NBC Palm Springs as more information become available.