Suspect Sought in Coachella Shooting That Left Man Injured

Authorities Monday were searching for the suspect who opened fire in the parking lot of a Coachella shopping center, injuring a person.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Monday in the parking lot in front of Taqueria Monte Alban in the 49300 block of Grapefruit Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When first responders arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately available.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description or motive, and the investigation is ongoing.