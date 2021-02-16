Active Pipe Bomb discovered in Palm Springs

Update at 8:54-

The Palm Springs Police Department posted on Facebook:

“Suspicious Device Investigation leads to discovery of live and active pipe bomb

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department rendered the suspicious device safe and found that it was a live and active pipe bomb. PSPD investigators will work with RSO to determine the device’s origin and who is responsible for placing the device.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The roadways are now safe and are being reopened for travel.”

Original article-

The Palm Springs Police Department is conducting a suspicious device investigation which closed E Palm Canyon closed between Cherokee Way and Escoba.

Officers received a call around 4:50pm Tuesday regarding a possible suspicious device at the trailhead near Southridge Drive and Rim Road.

When officers arrive they located what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Team is on scene helping with the investigation.

Location:Southridge Dr and Rim Rd, Palm Springs

Date: 02-16-2021

Time: 18:10:09

Details: Please avoid the area of Southridge Dr and Rim Rd due to police activity. E Palm Canyon remains open. https://t.co/SGy3CHKN74 — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) February 17, 2021

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.