Suspect identified in deadly deputy-involved shooting in Indian Wells

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspect involved in a deadly deputy-involved shooting Monday morning in Indian Wells as 33-year-old Royce Robertson of Joshua Tree.

According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, Robertson was driving when he got in an altercation of some sort with another driver. The other driver decided to pull into a parking lot in La Quinta to get away from Robertson. Robertson then followed the other driver into the parking lot and threatened them by banging on their window and showing a hand-gun.

Once deputies responded Robertson had drove off starting a pursuit.

Robertson then turned into the Desert Horizons Country Club and asked the security guard to let him in because he was being chased. He then exited his vehicle turning in the direction of the deputies.

Bianco said Robertson was hiding a hand-gun under his arm and once he pulled it out, that’s when responding deputies opened fire.

It’s unclear what the two drivers were originally arguing about, but the other driver was unharmed.

RSO says no deputies were injured and the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete and they are cleared.

Bianco also said all responding deputies were equipped with activated body cameras and that footage will be used in this investigation.

This article was updated with suspect information