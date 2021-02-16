Lane Closures to Continue This Week For I-10 Tune-Up Project

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10 between Banning and the Coachella Valley are likely to confront nighttime traffic delays in both directions starting Tuesday due to road work, according to Caltrans.

Over the past year, crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and state Route 111 north of Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I- 10 Tune-Up.

At night, motorists traveling in the east- and westbound directions should be prepared for lane closures through Friday between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. daily, Caltrans officials said.

Going westbound, lane closures are expected between the SR-111 interchange and Main Street in Cabazon. Motorists were urged to brace for reductions in lane width due to restriping work along the corridor.

In the eastbound direction at night, alternating traffic lane closures will occur between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon.

Additionally, the eastbound I-10 connector to SR-111 will be closed intermittently. The eastbound Haugen-Lehamnn Way Interstate 10 on-ramp is also closed for “material storage, worker safety and ramp improvements,” according to Caltrans.

No daytime lane closures are currently planned, although crews are set to work through Friday during the daytime hours at various points along the thoroughfare.

Crews are also currently working to shift a crossover lane now in place between Banning and Cabazon from the east- to westbound side of the interstate.

The roughly five-mile temporary lane was built to allow eastbound traffic to cross onto the opposing side of the roadway onto a separated lane from the others in order to avoid daytime lane closures.

The shift is expected to be completed within one to two months, officials said.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on-ramps and off- ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax, and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.