Trucker Hurt in Big Rig Collision Near Mecca

A collision involving two big rigs near Mecca Tuesday spewed hazardous materials onto the roadway and left at least one of the truckers with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m. in the area of state Route 86 and Avenue 66, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A hazardous materials clean-up crew was summoned to the location to handle a spill of an unspecified substance.

Clean-up crews were still at the scene as of 11 a.m.

