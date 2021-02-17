Living Desert Zoo and Gardens to Honor Frontline Workers With Discounts

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced Wednesday it will be offering first responders, health care workers and their families discounted admission next week to celebrate their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These incredible health care heroes have persevered through extraordinary circumstances over the last year, and this is our small way of saying `thank you,”‘ said Allen Monroe, the zoo’s president and CEO. “We hope these heroes are able to take a day to enjoy the zoo with their families.”

The zoo’s “Healthcare Heroes Week” 50% off general admission promotion, which will run from Feb. 22-26, applies to doctors, nurses, health care professionals, hospital support staff, as well as paramedics, police officers, firefighters and other workers that fall under the applicable categories. Families of up to four people total will be accommodated.

Admission prices span $14.95 to $24.95 depending on age. Children 3 and under are free.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing and other protocols aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus remain in effect, including required face coverings on all guests 3 years and older, a cap on guest capacity and required advanced reservations.

The 80-acre zoo offers a variety of amenities — the carousel, hiking trails, botanical gardens and the zoo’s animal exhibits. The giraffe exhibit closed Wednesday so crews can make improvements.

Private safari tours and take-away restaurant service are also available.

The gift shop remains open with a 25% cap on guest occupancy.

The zoo, located at 47900 Portola Ave., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional information about the zoo’s coronavirus protocols can be found HERE.