Balloons were the cause of power outage that affected 1,300+ IID customers

Imperial Irrigation District announced Thursday balloons were the cause of a power outage Wednesday that affected approximately 1,308 customers in Bermuda Dunes and Indio.

The outage was reported around 5:40pm and restored within an hour.

“Please remember to tie and weigh down your balloons and keep them away from power lines,” said IID.