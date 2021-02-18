Indian Wells Resident to Lead Board That Manages Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner

Riverside County Transportation Commission member and Indian Wells Mayor Pro Tem Dana Reed was chosen to lead the rail corridor agency that manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, it was announced Wednesday.

Reed was unanimously selected to serve as chairman of the Los Angeles- San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors for 2021, and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart was named vice chairman.

Reed, who served as chairman of the Riverside County Transportation Commission in 2018, was elected to the Indian Wells City Council in 2014 and served as its mayor in 2016.

He has had a long career in the transportation industry, previously serving as undersecretary of the state’s Business, Transportation, and Housing Agency, and executive director of the California Toll Bridge Authority. He also once served as a member Orange County Transportation Authority board, and as chairman of its predecessor agency, the Orange County Transportation Commission.

“I am honored to take on the role of chair of the LOSSAN Agency as we continue our efforts to restore Pacific Surfliner service in the coming year,” Reed said. “I look forward to working with our excellent staff, member agencies and stakeholders to fulfill our mission to enhance reliability and support rail service expansion along the corridor.”

Hart was the original manager of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions program, promoting local green and sustainable transportation options. In addition to serving over many years as a Santa Barbara City Council member, planning commissioner and California Coastal Commissioner, he also did a stint as deputy executive director for SBCAG, supporting regional efforts to widen the 101 Freeway and improve bus and passenger rail service.

Reed and Hart will guide the LOSSAN board and provide oversight for key initiatives outlined in the agency’s annual business plan for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The business plan identifies the LOSSAN Agency’s major goals and objectives for management of the Pacific Surfliner intercity rail service, as well as the budget necessary to administer, market and operate it.

The 11 members of the LOSSAN Agency board represent rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the LOSSAN rail corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.