Studio apartments open in Cathedral City for homeless seniors with mental illness

The first set of apartments for vulnerable individuals with mental illness who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness are now open at the Cathedral Palms Senior Apartments. Twenty-two studio apartments are now completed, with a plan to expand to 68 units. The redevelopment also involves the renovation of 224 units of senior housing.

“I am very proud to see the first apartments at Cathedral Palms Senior Apartments renovated and open for residents with behavioral health needs,” said Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This fills a critical housing need that creates stability for senior citizens. Riverside County was awarded a $7.7 million No Place Like Home grant for this significant development, and is the first in Southern California to open with this new funding.”

Permanent supportive housing is a model of care that combines low-income housing with wrap-around social services and behavioral health care. The wrap-around services promote housing stability and support the wellness of residents with mental illness.

“When completed, these apartment homes will offer seniors at-risk of homelessness with stability, support, and resources, giving them the platform to age in place with dignity,” said National CORE President and CEO Steve PonTell. “Because of this funding, we are able to transform the community, by bringing onsite programs and services in a new community center.”

A new 3,600 square foot community building will be constructed as part of the overall renovation, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

The purchase and rehabilitation of the Cathedral Palms Senior Apartments involved a partnership of Riverside University Health System (RUHS)-Behavioral Health, the City of Cathedral City, and National CORE, which owns and operates Cathedral Palms Senior Apartments. The Riverside County Housing Authority also contributed 74 Section 8 project-based housing vouchers.

“We appreciate the strong partnership that exists between the state, RUHS-Behavioral Health and local communities such as Cathedral City,” said Dr. Matthew Chang, director of RUHS-Behavioral Health. “Riverside County is on track to deliver approximately 200 more units of No Place Like Home housing across the county in the next several years.”

Permanent supportive housing units at Cathedral Palms are restricted to seniors with very low income who have a determination of mental health disability, among other factors.

“I congratulate RUHS-Behavioral Health, National CORE, and all who played a role in creating this housing for seniors who will now have access to a safe and stable living environment, along with the support and sense of community that they deserve,” said Gustavo Velasquez, director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which administers the No Place Like Home program.

For more information, please contact HomeConnect at (800) 498-8847 or HomeConnect@ruhealth.org.