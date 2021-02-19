Applications open for Indio water bill assistance

The application period is open for the ‘Help 2 Others Indio COVID-19 Water Bill Assistance Program.’

Eligible IWA customers must:

— Have past due water bills issued after April 1, 2020 and due by December 31, 2020

—Demonstrate loss of job, reduction of income, health impact or other documentation connecting need to COVID-19

— Not have utilized other assistance to cover past due water charges during the qualification period

— Turn in an application before March 16, 2021 OR until funding is exhausted

“We understand how deeply our community and residents are experiencing both the health and economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. “We hope this can take some of the strain off of families who are so stretched, they can’t even pay for basic utilities right now.”

Indio’s City Council set aside $110,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds to pay for and implement the program to help Indio Water Authority (IWA) customers through an existing partnership with United Way of the Desert. Up to 800 IWA customers could benefit from this program, with funds subject to a maximum cap.

“We are glad to be able to assist Indio Water Authority with giving relief to residents who have fallen behind on their water bills,” added Kristal Granados, CEO of United Way of the Desert.

Visit unitedwayofthedesert.org/help2others-indio for additional program details and to fill out the digital application form. Those who do not have access to a computer can call 760-766-2603 during normal business hours.

Individuals who do not qualify for the temporary Help 2 Others COVID-19 Water Bill Assistance program may still benefit from the existing Help 2 Others Assistance Program. Visit unitedwayofthedesert.org/help2others for full details.