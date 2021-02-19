Child Hurt When Golf Cart Flips on Indio Street

A child was seriously injured Friday when a golf cart overturned on an Indio street.

The crash happened about 2:50 p.m. in the 83000 block of Avenue 43, near Burr Street, just north of the Heritage Palms Golf Club, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that the cart flipped for reasons not immediately clear, leaving the victim, whose identity was not released, with major injuries.

There was no word on whether the youth was operating the cart, or riding with someone else at the wheel.

The child was taken to Eisenhower Medical Center for treatment.

Indio police were investigating the crash.