Community Clean-up to Accept Free Bulky Waste on Saturday in Bermuda Dunes

Residents of the community of Bermuda Dunes can drop off their bulky waste for free this weekend.

Tires, furniture, appliances and electronic waste are among the items allowed at the drop-off slated for Saturday at the Bermuda Dunes Racquet Club, at 179-880 Avenue 42 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until bins are full.

“These events also help keep our communities clean and, as a free resource, they provide an alternative to illegal dumping,” Supervisor Manuel Perez said.

Residents must unload items slated for disposal from their vehicles personally, and wear facial coverings if within six feet of a member of another household.

Hazardous materials will be turned away, including batteries, transmission and brake fluids, fertilizers, gasoline, motor parts and fluorescent light bulbs. Those materials can instead be taken to a county drop- off location in Palm Springs at 1100 Vella Road, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The free event is hosted by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources and Burrtec Waste & Recycling Services.

Additional information can be found at http://www.rcwaste.org or by calling 951-486-3200.