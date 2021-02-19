Manny the Movie Guy on New BL (Boy Love) Movie “Hello Stranger”

As a member of the LGBTQ community and growing up in the Philippines, I find “Hello Stranger” truthful and honest. Based on the super-popular Philippine web series, “Hello Stranger” tells the tale of school nerd Miko (JC Alcantara) and jock Xavier (Tony Labrusca), their friendship, how they met, and virtually fell in love. The new movie version takes off after the events of the series. “Hello Stranger: The Movie” is now out on iWantTFC. Click here for more info.