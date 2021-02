NBCares Silver Linings: Palm Springs COVID19 Business Relief Grants

The pandemic has had such an impact in all areas of our lives, from healthcare to education, to travel to commerce. However, the dire financial consequences facing small businesses are among the most impactful, especially in the Coachella Valley, a place dependent upon tourism.

Palm Springs mayor, Christie Holstege shares how the City of Palm Springs plans to assist small business owners during the coronavirus crisis.