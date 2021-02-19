334 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 334 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths Friday bringing the countywide totals to 287,534 cases and 3,633 deaths.

There are 38 new COVID19 cases and 4 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,020 (+14) cases, 58 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,828 cases, 98 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,559 (+3) cases, 108 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,058 (-1) cases, 37 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,791 (+3) cases, 99 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 188 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,269 (+2) cases, 53 deaths

Indio: 11,929 (+11) cases, 186 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 7,728 (+1) cases, 80 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,010 (+2) cases, 7 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 615 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 464 cases, 5 deaths

Mecca: 1,113 cases, 17 deaths

North Shore: 344 cases, 2 death

Oasis: 858 (-1) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 212 (+1) cases, 5 (+1) deaths

Cabazon: 305 (+3) cases, 4 death

Anza: 145 cases, 1 death

There are 24,013 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 113,199 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 513 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Friday. That number includes 152 patients in intensive care units.

The 34 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,633.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 259,888.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 60 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the Board of Supervisors last week that Blue Shield had reached an agreement with the California Department of Public Health to coordinate vaccine distribution efforts throughout the state, including Riverside County.

According to RUHS spokesman Dr. Geoffrey Leung, just over 200,000 residents have received the first round of doses. But there are ongoing concerns about completing the two-dose immunization process, and that has created anxiety among recipients, many of whom don’t have a set timeline for when they can obtain their second dose, which is supposed to be within three to six weeks of the first one.

Leung said scheduling and notification improvements are in the works.

The county, in partnership with Curative Inc., opened its newest vaccination clinic at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Friday.

Vaccination of seniors is a priority, but others who qualify under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and some agricultural workers. The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 helpline.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 11%, down from 14.4% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

ICU availability countywide remains at 0%, along with the 11-county Southern California region.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/19/2020