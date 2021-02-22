County Asks Residents to Complete Survey on How Services Can be Improved

Residents in unincorporated areas of Riverside County can now sound off on whether they’re satisfied with services in their communities and what they believe the county can do better by taking part in an online survey.

“Some of our most under-served communities are those areas that fall within the jurisdiction of the county for their most basic of services,” Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said. “We have an opportunity to make changes that can greatly impact the daily lives of our residents.”

There are 19 census-desginated unincorporated communities countywide, including Bermuda Dunes, Cherry Valley, Idyllwild, Thousand Palms and Woodcrest. The survey is focused on each of them. It can be found and filled out HERE.

The survey will be available until March 31, after which the county will process the results and begin identifying the areas of uppermost concern.

“It’s our duty to hear from residents about what the greatest needs truly are and prioritize those projects for funding,” Jeffries said.

His First District encompasses a wide swath of the western county region, stretching from south Riverside to Lake Elsinore.

Officials hope the survey will better focus spending plans, beginning with the 2021-22 county budget.