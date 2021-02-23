Gov. Newsom approves California coronavirus relief bill

News Staff & information from The Office of Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia

Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a legislative package to approve coronavirus relief for Californians.

The bill includes $600 one-time payments to low-income individuals and households and four times the available amount of relief for small businesses.

These legislative budget actions are part of the Governor and Legislature’s $9.6 billion pandemic emergency relief package.

It also includes funding for initiatives local Assemblymember, Eduardo Garcia, has supported such as Golden State Stimulus payments, small business grants, farmworker Housing to Harvest program, and childcare assistance.

Legislative Action Highlights: (from the approved AB 81, AB 82, AB 85, SB 87, SB 88, SB 94)

Golden State Stimulus: $600 Stimulus Checks for Low-Income Residents

$2.1 B in Small Business Grants including $50 M for Nonprofit Cultural Institutions

$402 M Subsidized Childcare and Preschool Providers

$123 M Community College Student Emergency Financial Assistance

$35 M for Food Banks and Diaper Banks

$24 M Housing to Harvest Program: Providing Shelter and Aid for Farmworkers Impacted by COVID-19

Barbering and Cosmetology License Fee Relief

Restaurants and Bars Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control License Fee Relief

