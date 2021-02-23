Indio Extends Grant Funding Application Period For Local Nonprofits, Agencies

Nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies operating in Indio can apply to receive up to $1,500 in grant funding from the city, it was announced Tuesday.

The application period for the city of Indio’s annual Community Grant/Sponsorship Program was extended to March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Grant funding is open only to local nonprofits and governmental agencies, while other organizations are eligible for a variety of additional financial benefits including fee wavers.

“Because of the challenges caused by COVID, we realize the timing of our last round of funding may have slipped by some deserving organizations who are in need of our support,” Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said. “We want to make sure that all our community service partners in Indio and in the Coachella Valley know these small grants and fee waivers are available to them.”

City officials said a total of $26,000 is earmarked for the program.

Eligible organizations must provide “services or other community benefits to the residents of Indio,” according to the city. The requirements include whether organizations strengthen the city’s business community and its economic development goals, along with the city’s “marketing capacity and recognition in the region.”

Additional information can be found online at https://www.indio.org/.

Questions about the application process can be sent to Jim Curtis, the city’s community services manager. He can be reached at 760-391-4174 or jcurtis@indio.org.