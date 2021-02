NBCares Silver Linings Hugga

Yonathan Azran is a financier whose passion is focused on doing good for patients who have chronic health problems and face frequent or long-term hospital visits.

In the last quarter of 2020 Yonathan created HUGGA; a unisex collection of feel-good hospital or at-home robes, gowns and accessories made with love.

Founder of Hugga Yonathan Azran and Linda Evans from JFK Hospital share more about this “Silver Lining” that will benefit our community.