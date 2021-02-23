Thermal Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Masseuse in La Quinta

A Thermal man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a masseuse during a massage session in La Quinta last weekend.

Zishu Zhang, 51, was taken into custody about 10 a.m. and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of sexual battery, with bail set at $25,000, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Zhang allegedly assaulted the victim — whose name was withheld — late Sunday afternoon in the 78-600 block of Highway 111, according to Sgt. Daniel Porras, who provided no other details about the alleged crime.

Zhang has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County.