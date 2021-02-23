Tiger Woods Suffers Two Leg Fractures and Shattered Ankle After Rollover Car Accident

Tiger Woods hospitalized after a single-car accident in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday morning. Crews had to use several extraction measures to free him from the vehicle. Tiger was the only person in his car.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department explains their current assessment of the crash.

“We arrived on the scene at 7:18 am and discovered the solo vehicle collision and the sole occupant was again Tiger Woods. No skid marks no braking. So apparently the first contact was with the center median, and from there, then across into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there were several rollovers during that process. No evidence of impairment at this time, that’ll be subject to the investigation.”

When emergency crews arrived, Woods was conscious, but in serious condition and he was rushed to the Harbor UCLA Medical Center. ESPN reports that his injuries are non-life-threatening. According to his agent Mark Steinberg, Tiger was in surgery quickly after the accident.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Tiger suffered two leg fractures and a shattered ankle.

ESPN reported that Tiger was on his way to Rolling Hills Country Club for a photoshoot with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert.

Tiger is recovering from his fifth back surgery, but after speaking to Jim Nantz after the Genesis Invitational this past Sunday, Tiger is hopeful to get back on the course soon.

Nantz: “Seven weeks from today is the final round of the masters, you gonna be there?

Tiger: “Gotta hope so, I got to get there first.”

Golf Digest reports that Tiger remained in California for a two-day content shoot with the magazine after hosting the Genesis Invite this past weekend.

Just yesterday, Tiger was hanging out with comedian David Spade and former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

Local Valley Residents also shared their reactions to the news of Tiger’s accident:

“Let’s just hope he’s okay. And he gets back on his feet and we get to see him again.” – Monica Cambiaso

“Well, everybody was kind of surprised. Some people were a little bit shocked about it and, and obviously very concerned. I mean, you know, he’s, he’s a great golfer.” – David Ruvolo

“We certainly want to see him back in action. You know, there’s the Ryder Cup coming up in the fall. So I mean, there are lots of things that I think his fans of golf that you know, we would look forward to seeing Tiger at. So we certainly wish him the best and we want to see him get better in a hurry.” – Derek White

As you can imagine, this news has rocked the sports world and several athletes took to Twitter to send messages of prayer and hope to Tiger Woods.

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

The news and photos of @TigerWoods accident are gut wrenching. Hoping and praying for is health and a full recovery. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 23, 2021

A close friend of Tiger Woods, PGA golfer Justin Thomas, shares his reaction as well.

Jim Nantz sharing what all sports fans are feeling right now as they wait to see Tiger back on the course.

“Well, we miss you, Tiger. I can tell you that on behalf of everyone that is passionate about this game. Just congratulations on this event (Genesis), your foundation, and we will see you back soon.”