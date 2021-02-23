Virtual Riverside County Veterans Job Fair Set For Tuesday

Public and private-sector employers will conduct interviews and possibly make tentative job offers Tuesday during a virtual job fair for veterans.

Organized by the Riverside County Department of Housing, Homelessness and Workforce Solutions, the job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon via video-conferencing software.

More than 17 employers are signed up for the event, according to organizers.

Public-sector entities include SunLine Transit Agency, the Department of Veteran Affairs and multiple Riverside County agencies. Private-sector participants include Amazon, SunLogix, Renova Energy Corp., Farmers Insurance and Winslow Drake Investment Management.

Unlike traditional career fairs in which employers can beckon prospective employees over to their tables, attendees must make the first “move” at the virtual event.

Upon “entering” the virtual job fair, attendees will have the option of several “vendor booths” in the form of dashboard icons. They can click on the icon and begin chatting with hiring managers instantly.

Organizers urged veterans to sign up early, although same-day registration will be accepted.

Job seekers can register HERE.