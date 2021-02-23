WildLights Returning to Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced Tuesday its “Wildlights” light show will return next month for a springtime installation after being curtailed during the holiday season due to the pandemic.

Beginning March 15, WildLights will return to the Palm Desert zoo on a nightly basis from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through March 28.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

“Although our holiday WildLights event was cut short, we are delighted to welcome our community to experience WildLights of Spring,” said Allen Monroe, the zoo’s president and CEO. “Warmer weather, synchronized light displays, animals and other surprises will offer guests a unique way to experience The Living Desert during the evening.”

Zoo officials are urging prospective attendees to purchase advance tickets due to an expected surge in demand. On top of the light show, guests can pay extra to ride the carousel or craft s’mores snacks over a fire.

The zoo will honor unused tickets from last year’s event during the spring event.

WildLights is presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, with additional support from HiTech Lights.

Due to the pandemic, social distancing and other protocols will remain in effect, including required face coverings on all guests 3 years and older, a cap on guest capacity, and required advance reservations.

The 80-acre zoo continues to be open during the daytime hours offering a variety of amenities — the carousel, hiking trails, botanical gardens and the zoo’s animal exhibits. The giraffe exhibit closed last week so crews can make improvements.

Private safari tours and take-away restaurant service are also available.

The gift shop remains open with a 25% cap on guest occupancy.

The zoo, located at 47900 Portola Ave., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional information about the zoo’s coronavirus protocols can be found HERE.