LA City Council Approves Gender Identity Training For Neighborhood Councils

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to have gender identity and gender expression training added to the Los Angeles Neighborhood Councils’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training, and individual neighborhood councils will have additional training if they have a board member or actively involved community member who has transitioned or made it known that they changed their name or preferred pronouns.

“The neighborhood council system should be a welcoming place where everyone who wants to participate is treated with dignity and respect. Sadly this is not always the case,” Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who introduced the motion, said before the vote.

“This item responds to the manner in which a young person was treated at a neighborhood council in my district based on their gender identity and gender expression.”

Blumenfield said he hopes the mandatory training for all neighborhood councils will help prevent people from treating others with disrespect, instead of simply addressing a problem when it arises.

“It’s important for the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment to do that so the neighborhood council and its board members act properly and do not create problems from the start, rather than waiting for a problem to explode.”