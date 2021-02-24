More youth and adult sports may soon resume in Riverside County

Moderate- and high-contact sports, including soccer, football, baseball, cheer and water polo, may soon resume in Riverside County if the county’s case rate continues to decline.

The state issued new sports guidance last week allowing certain moderate- and high-contact sports to begin in counties with an adjusted case rate of 14 cases or fewer per 100,000 residents. This week, Riverside County’s adjusted case rate is 16. The case rate is updated every Tuesday and posted online at www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

“Physical activity is so important to our community’s wellbeing, especially participating in sports,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Our children have sacrificed much of their normal lives throughout this pandemic. This is welcomed news that our kids will soon be able to return to the sport teams that mean so much to them.”

The new guidance also applies to adult recreational sports teams, in addition to youth sports. Athletic programs must obtain consent by the parents or caregivers on the risks of transmission by participating in the sport. In addition, weekly COVID-19 testing for all players and coaches is required for specific groups. Tests and results must be available within 24 hours of competitions.

Competitions between different teams will be allowed if both teams are within Riverside County, or a neighboring county that also has an adjusted case rate of 14 or less where that sport is also permitted. Teams are only allowed to play one game per day.

Youth sports may include observers who are immediate household members during practice and competition. Physical distancing and face coverings must be maintained. Spectators are not permitted for adult sports at this time.

For more detailed information on the new sports guidance, which sports may resume and the testing requirements, visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/outdoor-indoor-recreational-sports.aspx.