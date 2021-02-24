Officials release surveillance video, dispatch calls of in-custody death outside of Cardenas in Indio

The Indio Police Department released a critical incident video showing the moments leading up to an in-custody death in Indio.

41-year-old Jose Albert Lazarraga Garcia died January 22, 2021 while in-custody after the Department received multiple reports of a man “entering businesses, exhibiting bizarre behavior and possibly on drugs.”

The incident occurred outside Cardenas Market at 82266 Highway 111, according to the Indio Police Department.

Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said officers were called about 4:40 p.m. Friday after the suspect had gone into more than one business, “exhibiting bizarre behavior and throwing things.”

According to the released video, Lazarraga Garcia went from AMPM to Metro PCS to Cardenas Market to CVS and out to the parking lot.

Watching the video, you can see Lazarraga Garcia at each of these location on surveillance video.

At AMPM you can see Lazarraga Garcia run inside the store, look around, grab a bucket of what appears to be water, rush back outside and throw the liquid and buck on the floor. He runs back in, moves items around and leaves carrying some sort of can. During this time several customers are seen moving out of his way.

He then went to Metro PCS, went inside, moves an item, touched their thermostat and runs out.

Next he goes to Cardenas Market. You can here dispatch calls from an employee and customer. Customer cell phone video showed Lazarraga Garcia on the floor inside the market laying without a shirt and an employee standing over him while he rolls away out the front door. He runs around out front and then goes to CVS.

At CVS Lazarraga Garcia is seen walking behind the pharmacy counter and exiting where he was met with officers.

The responding officers attempt to talk to Lazarraga Garcia as he walks away from them. One of the officers then tackles him as they attempt to detain him. You can hear the officers tell Lazarraga Garcia to relax several times. A breathable mesh spit hood and a leg restraint device called “The Wrap” were deployed and they moved him to a patrol car where IPD says he was going to be transferred to JFK until an officer noticed Lazarraga Garcia was unresponsive. Another officer began CPR while paramedics responded, but he could not be revived.

Autopsy findings are yet to be released. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office are still handling the investigation and Indio PD must wait for RSO and the DA in order to finish their investigation.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

WARNING THIS VIDEO MAY HAVE DISTURBING IMAGES