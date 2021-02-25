2021 Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival Canceled

Riverside County Health Officials announced Thursday the cancelation of the 2021 Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival.

The 35th annual event was scheduled for May 21-23 at the Lake Skinner Recreation Center in Winchester.

“This Order recognizes that the Festival is a gathering of an international scope, attracting tens of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 epidemic,” reads part of the order.

The event typically features some 200 vendors, while the Food Court delivers Fair foods, a Kids Faire, balloon lift off or rides, live music and wine and beer tastings.

Organizers have not commented.

