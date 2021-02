Suspect in custody following pursuit, search in Indio community

A suspect is in custody following a pursuit and search in an Indio community.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department located a stolen vehicle around 8:15 Thursday morning and a pursuit ensued following a failed traffic stop.

The pursuit terminated near Sutter Creek Road, an area across from James Madison Elementary School and the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

No information about the suspect is known at this time.