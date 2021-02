Permit extended for drive-in movies at Mary Pickford

Coachella Valley residents can catch a drive-in movie at the Mary Pickford Theater through May.

Cathedral City granted an extension of the permit that allows the theater to host the drive-in.

The permit extension expires May 31st, unless it receives another extension.

The drive-in opened October 2020.

With of a major drop in movies being released, the theater reported a $100,000 operation loss as of last month.

They hope to reopen soon as coronavirus case numbers continue on a downward trend.

Click here for more on the Mary Pickford drive-in times.