Public meeting being held in March for I-10/Jackson project, public comment period now open

The City of Indio, Caltrans and the County of Riverside announced they’re moving forward with a project meant to improve traffic and safety around Jackson Street and Interstate 10.

On Wednesday the Draft Environmental Document for the project was made available for review and download.

A virtual public meeting with Caltrans and the City of Indio is scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can go to the City of Indio’s website for the Zoom meeting ID and instructions prior to March 10.

If you are unable to participate in the virtual hearing, and have comments about the Draft Environmental Document, you can submit your comments in writing no later than March 26.

Send your comments to California Department of Transportation, ATTN: Renetta Cloud, Senior Environmental Planner 464 W 4th Street, 6th Floor, MS 823 San Bernardino, CA 92401 or via e-mail to: Interstate10_Jackson_Int@dot.ca.gov.

Include “Interstate 10 Jackson” in the subject line.

To attend the virtual hearing on March 10. without internet access, call (833) 548-0276 and enter the Webinar ID: 895-9815-1516

“It should be noted this is a very long-term project,” said the City, “Funding for the construction of the Jackson Street/Interstate 10 Interchange has not yet been secured, and actual construction is at best, several years in the future. Performing design and environmental review is a required step in this process.”

The public review period runs from February 24-March 26, 2021.

The proposed changes include redesigning and widening the Jackson Street interchange on the I-10 freeway to improve traffic flow by reconstructing the freeway on and off ramps, replacing the 264 foot long Jackson Street overcrossing with a wider structure with turn lanes and additional lanes for the CV Link.

The bridge over the CV Stormwater Channel will also be reconstructed to account for more traffic and the CV Link path.

The current estimated project cost is approximately $80 million, with the design phase completed by fall 2023.

More information about the Jackson Street/I-10 Interchange Project and views of the four alternatives under consideration can be found here: https://rcprojects.org/jackson