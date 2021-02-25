Several vaccine vials missing in Indio, police investigating

The Indio police department is investigating after several vials of Moderna coronavirus vaccine are reported missing in Indio.

Missing is three vials which were delivered Saturday to the Indio Community Health Center on Oasis Street, which is operated by the Riverside University Health System.

The three vials are enough for 30 vaccine doses.

Indio police were notified Thursday afternoon and Riverside County has begun its own investigation.

“Riverside County health officials have changed some procedural practices to prevent such incidents from occurring again,” said Riverside University Health Public Information Specialist, Jose Arbello.