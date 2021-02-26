Assistance League Coachella Valley donation drives throughout the valley

Assistance League Coachella Valley is a volunteer member organization that helps provide to those in need across the Valley.

This week two donation drives were administered.

500 hygiene kits were put in the hands of families who spent the day Monday picking up food at Painted Hills Middle School in Desert Hot Springs.

The Assistance League, alongside the Palm Springs Unified School District, put the kits together which included: a toothbrush, tooth paste, shampoo, body wash and deodorant.

On Thursday another pick-up took place at a DSUSD preschool providing students with new shoes and socks to prepare them for a return to the classroom.

It’s called “Operation School Bell.”

“We’ve had a long partnership with Desert Sands, we’ve actually worked with them since 1991, I believe,” said Assistance League President, Jill Beightley, “it’s particularly good especially in today’s environment when many families are struggling.”