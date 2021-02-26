Car wash to raise funeral funds for Cathedral City business owner killed by intruder

Friends and family of a Cathedral City business owner are hosting a car wash Saturday to collect funds for his funeral.

61-year-old Chris Sgouromitis was shot killed Sunday, February 21 by an intruder at his store, Outpost Market, on Ramon Road.

The car wash will be held at Desert Food Market off of Ironwood and Palm in Desert Hot Springs from 9am – 4pm.

Organizers are also looking for any donations of car wash supplies.

Detectives are still working to identify and locate the suspect behind this fatal shooting and are “actively working leads in this case,” and urged residents to call Detective Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, or email tips@cathedralcity.gov, with any relevant information that could help solve the case.

