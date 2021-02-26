Newsom: 380,000 Johnson & Johnson doses expect in CA as early as next week

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, California may receive approximately 380,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine as early as next week.

The Governor made the announcement on Friday morning.

NEW: CA is expecting 380,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as next week. We expect that number to increase as supply becomes more available. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 26, 2021

US Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the potential emergency authorization of this third coronavirus vaccine for the US.