Palm Springs restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries may now stay open until 2 a.m.

With COVID-19 cases decreasing in Riverside County, Palm Springs restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries may now stay open until 2 a.m. in compliance with state rules, City Manager David H. Ready directed in an executive order which took effect Friday an noon.

Last July, a curfew was set at midnight.

“We feel confident now with case numbers trending down that it is safe to rescind the July order and allow the affected businesses to close at 2 a.m.,” said Ready, who as City Manager also serves at the City’s Director of Emergency Services.

Ready added that businesses impacted by the order must continue to follow state guidelines in regards to serving meals with alcoholic beverages, practicing social distancing and requiring face coverings.

“We would like to thank our residents, businesses and workers for their diligence in helping to stop the spread of the virus and we ask that everyone continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash hands frequently and get tested when necessary,” Ready said.

To review the order, visit www.palmspringsca.gov

Gino LaMont talked with David Ready following this decision: