The Supernatural and Jewish Mysticism: Actor Dave Davis Talks About “The Vigil” with Manny the Movie Guy

“The Vigil” is a terrifyingly satisfying movie. Like some of the best horror films, this is about our demons inside. Writer/director Keith Thomas created a supernatural horror film that will stay with you long after the credits. Central to the movie is actor Dave Davis as Yakov Ronen, forced to take on the responsibility of an overnight “shomer” from his former rabbi and confidante. A shomer fulfills the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. You can fill in the horrifying blanks.

I spoke with Davis about his role, working on the movie, the supernatural occurrences during the shoot, and if he believes in the supernatural.

“The Vigil” from IFC Films is now released in select theaters and everywhere on demand. To see more of our “The Vigil” interview, click here.