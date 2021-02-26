UPDATE: Palm Desert Drive-Thru Measure on Hold

The councilmembers for the City of Palm Desert discussed lifting a ban on drive-through restaurants near Highway 111.

A vote was expected, but the council chose to have more research done before making a final decision.

The issue of drive-through restaurants has been a hot topic over the past few decades.

Recently, a developer with a popular fast food restaurant asked for the restriction to be reconsidered reiterating the need for it during today’s environment.

The city council also said they’d rather have the information sooner than later.